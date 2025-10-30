J.B. Pritzker Wants ICE Operations Halted in Chicago for Halloween: ‘Let Children Be Children’

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) wants federal officials to halt immigration operations in Chicago over the Halloween weekend, even as residents welcome their presence after enduring years of illegal alien crime.

In a letter on Tuesday, Pritzker asked U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons, and Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Rodney Scott to pause operations from Friday until Sunday in places where celebrations are planned, NBC Chicago reported Thursday.

“No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick-or-treating in their own neighborhood,” he said in reference to an incident in which federal agents reportedly used tear gas in Irving Park prior to a recent Halloween parade, as Fox 32 reported on Saturday.

The outlet said federal agents deployed tear gas against protesters after authorities took an illegal immigrant into custody. Neighbors reportedly joined with protesters in confronting ICE during their enforcement action, escalating the conflict.

The federal agents reportedly used tear gas a few minutes before the parade began. Video footage shows people screaming obscenities and getting close to the agents:

In his recent letter, Pritzker said, “Illinois children should not be robbed of their innocence. Let them enjoy a time-honored American tradition safely and peacefully. Please let children be children for one holiday, free from intimidation and fear.”

However, former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy mocked Pritzker for a video in which he claimed to feel safe in a specific Chicago neighborhood, but it was after President Donald Trump moved the criminals out of the area, Breitbart News reported October 13.

He said, “JB Pritzker today put out another video in Little Village talking about how safe he feels. Well, Little Village is primarily a Hispanic neighborhood here in Chicago. That district is down about 55% so far this year in murder. Well, where do you think ICE has been working in Chicago since January?”

Indeed, many Chicago residents apparently welcomed U.S. Border Patrol agents sent to help ICE round up criminal illegals, even as anti-ICE radicals protested the federal agents’ presence, Breitbart News reported October 10.

Leftist activists in Chicago have been ramping up their harassment, obstruction, and attacks on law enforcement officers as they carefully work to extract illegals for required deportations, per the outlet.

“Along with the use of rocks and bottles as weapons, violent activists are also increasingly using professional grade fireworks against ICE agents in Chicago, causing the risk of hearing loss, eye damage, and burns,” the Breitbart News article said.

The outlet reported October 1 that ICE had arrested over 800 illegal aliens across Illinois as part of Operation Midway Blitz.

The operation was “in honor of 20-year-old Katie Abraham, who was killed with her friend Chloe Polzin in a hit-and-run drunk driving crash caused by an illegal alien in the sanctuary state,” the Breitbart News report stated.