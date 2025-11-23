President Donald Trump’s deputies will next take their citywide immigration enforcement strategy southward to New Orleans, Louisiana, according to reports.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is set to deploy some 250 law enforcement officers in what is dubbed “Operation Swamp Sweep” to continue Trump’s nationwide immigration crackdown, the Associated Press reported.

The next phase of the crackdown will be led by Customs and Border Protection chief Gregory Bovino, who has become Trump’s go-to leader since Chicago’s “Operation Midway Blitz” launched in September. Bovino has led citywide operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Charlotte, and is set to move on to the Big Easy next month.

Anti-American and pro-migrant groups are already racing to oppose federal law enforcement operations in New Orleans using the experiences of violent activists in Chicago as a blueprint, according to reports.

However, unlike in previous cities where Bovino took charge of the immigration crackdown, the New Orleans Police Department is actually preparing to cooperate with Bovino’s campaign. Each of the other cities have either actively resisted or passively refused to help federal law enforcement.

New Orleans police superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick issued a warning to lawbreakers about the coming operation.

“We will not be participating in the removal, but we will always be there. They’re coming, so I am going to be a collaborator. But I also want to emphasize something to our community: To be in our country undocumented is illegal. To be illegal is not criminal,” she told reporters last Tuesday.

Still, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin would not confirm the news.

“Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country. We do not discuss future or potential operations,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin also noted that even with Bovino moving to his next posting, federal agents would not be leaving any of the cities in which he previously appeared.

