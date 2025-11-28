Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville Wants a Ban on All Islamic Immigrants

Following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington this week, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) not only wants to deport potentially dangerous “Islamists” — he wants an immediate ban on all “Islam immigrants.”

The call was posted on Tuberville’s X account Wednesday, hours before it was announced that one of the Guard victims, 20-year-old Sara Beckstrom, had died despite valiant efforts by doctors to save her life following the shooting.

Still hospitalized and in critical condition is 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, who with Beckstrom was was shot multiple times while on duty near the Farragut West Metro station.

“The Afghan terrorist who shot 2 National Guard heroes in D.C. was welcomed into this country with open arms by Joe Biden,” Tuberville wrote Wednesday evening. “We must IMMEDIATELY BAN all ISLAM immigrants and DEPORT every single Islamist who is living among us just waiting to attack.”

Authorities have identified their attacker as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakamal, an Afghan national who came to the United States under a program to accept people who had allied themselves with the United States during its war on terrorism in that country.

To carry out the attack, for which he used a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, Lakamal reportedly drove all the way from Bellingham, Washington, about 90 miles north of Seattle, where he lived with his wife and children.

According to Friday’s reporting by the New York Post:

Rahmanullah Lakamal and his family were welcomed into the US four years ago after serving in a CIA-backed elite Afghan commando “Zero Unit” that was accused of torture and the brutal murder of civilians. After his war-torn country fell to barbaric Taliban rule, the 29-year-old was given a $2,000-per-month apartment in the quiet town of Bellingham, Washington, neighbors told The Post — along with, reportedly, a contracting gig at Amazon.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe was critical of the Biden administration program, telling Fox News Digital:

In the wake of the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation.

“The individual—and so many others—should have never been allowed to come here,” Ratcliffe continued. “Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration’s catastrophic failures.”

Hours after the shooting, the Trump administration announced an immediate suspension of the processing of immigration requests from Afghan nationals, Reuters reported.

President Donald Trump has also ordered a widespread review of asylum cases approved under former President Joe Biden’s administration and green cards issued to citizens of 19 “high risk” countries.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.