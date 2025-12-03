Democrat Rep. Jayapal Pushes Bill to Tangle ICE in Red Tape

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) introduced legislation that would severely limit the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) ability to enforce the nation’s immigration laws.

In a press release, it was revealed that Jayapal, an Indian-born immigrant, and Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) had introduced the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act.

The bill would:

• Repeal mandatory detention; • Prohibit the detention of families and children in family detention; • Create a presumption of release and impose a higher burden of proof to detain primary caregivers and vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, survivors of torture or gender-based violence, people with serious mental or physical illness or disability, LGBTQ individuals, asylum seekers, and people over age 60; • Phase out the use of private detention facilities and jails over a three-year period; • Require DHS to establish civil detention standards that provide, at minimum, the level of protection in the American Bar Association’s Civil Immigration Detention Standards; • Mandate the DHS Inspector General to conduct unannounced inspections with meaningful penalties for failure to comply with standards; and • Require DHS to admit Members of Congress to detention facilities for unannounced inspections.

“Our Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act has a remarkable, unprecedented 123 original co-sponsors — before we’ve even introduced it,” Jayapal said during a press conference. “One hundred and twenty-three co-sponsors, and it overhauls the detention system. It drastically scales back the use of detention, it ensures that every single immigrant who is in detention has their human and civil rights protected.”

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported in September that Jayapal, who serves as a ranking member on the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, has described Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a “terrorist force” on several occasions:

On Wednesday morning, a gunman killed one ICE detainee and injured several others after opening fire on ICE’s Dallas facility. The gunman, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, had an anti-ICE “ideological motive” and had even written “ANTI ICE” on one of his shell casings. In July, Jayapal, an influential member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called ICE “a terrorist force,” to which the White House responded by calling her a “deranged” leftist for making such a remark. In response, Jayapal doubled down on her accusation, again calling ICE “a terrorist force” in a fundraising email and taking to CNN to accuse ICE agents of kidnapping, among other crimes.

During an interview with CNN in July, Jayapal also stated that the Trump administration needed to “apologize to U.S. citizens that have been rounded up, to legal permanent residents, to people with legal statuses across the country who are getting swept up.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has previously announced that the Trump administration “is breaking records with more than 527,000 illegal aliens” having been deported so far.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin also stated that the Trump administration was on track “to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens” by the end of Trump’s first year back in office.