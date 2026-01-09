Democrats Defend Tren de Aragua Migrants Shot During Attack on ICE

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has identified the two Venezuelan illegal migrant gang members who were shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Portland.

DHS identified the illegals as married couple Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras.

With Moncada at the wheel, the couple were in a vehicle in Portland on Thursday and refused order to exit the car, DHS officials said.

DHS conformed that both illegals were released into the U.S. by the Biden administration, Moncada in 2022 and Zambrano-Contreras in2023 — and both are suspected of being members of the dangerous Venezuelan street gang, Tren de Aragua.

“The driver of the vehicle, Luis David Nico Moncada is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member. He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal,” DHS said in a post on X on Friday.

“The passenger, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and is associated with Tren de Aragua. She illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, and was RELEASED into this country by the Biden administration. Since illegally entering, Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland,” DHS added.

DHS says that Moncada “weaponized his vehicle” and tried to run the ICE officer down on Thursday, and that “fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot.”

Both migrants were wounded and taken to a local hospital.

Despite the evidence of the gang affiliation, Oregon Democrats held a press conference to stand up for the criminal illegals and to denounce ICE.

