The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is highlighting the arrests Thursday of more of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal migrants, including pedophiles, domestic abusers, and violent assailants.

The department’s “Operation Metro Surge,” which is aimed at taking dangerous criminal illegals off the streets of Minnesota, included the arrests of those convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, aggravated sexual assault, domestic assault, and possession of narcotics for sale, DHS exclusively told Breitbart News.

“Just yesterday, DHS arrested multiple sex offenders, violent assailants, and drug traffickers in Minnesota,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest these public safety threats. We are calling on Minnesota politicians to allow us into their jails to arrest criminal illegal aliens instead of releasing them back into American communities to commit more crimes and create more victims. We need Minnesota to honor the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 illegal aliens in their custody.”

Several of those taken into custody include:

Ger Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and larceny.

Flavio Rodrigo-Panza, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted for aggravated sexual assault.

Vong Chai Xiong, a criminal illegal alien and aggravated felon from Laos convicted of third-degree criminal sexual assault.

Luis Trejo-Miranda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

Ezequiel Juarez-Arizmendi, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for domestic assault and driving while intoxicated.

Antonio Onofre-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from convicted for possession of narcotics for sale.

Neri Ronaldo Castro, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for vehicle theft and driving under the influence.

The day before, DHS announced even more criminal illegals arrested in Minnesota, including:

Roberto De Leon-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for second-degree criminal sexual conduct—contact under 14 and convicted of conspiracy to transport aliens within the U.S.

Thao Pao Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, theft, auto theft, possession of drugs, terroristic threats, possession of burglary tools, burglary, domestic abuse, identity theft, possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle, intentionally pointing firearm at a person, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Philip Adjoko, a criminal illegal alien from Ghana convicted for second-degree assault—dangerous weapon.

Luis Amigon-Dominguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for second-degree assault—dangerous weapon and criminal re-entry of an aggravated felon alien into the United States after removal.

Javier Alexander Ramirez-Llumiquinga, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for two DWIs and another DWI pending with the Dakota County District Court in Hastings, MN.

