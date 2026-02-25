Border chief Tom Homan rebuked Pope Leo XIV for failing to understand that President Donald Trump’s border policies are saving the lives of thousands of migrants each year.

“Look, what he doesn’t understand is the flip side to illegal migration,” Homan told Breitbart News when he was asked to comment on Pope Leo’s comments on migration:

Thirty-one percent of women get raped making that journey, 4,000 aliens died making that journey under Joe Biden. [A] quarter million Americans died of fentanyl because he opened the borders. When you overwhelm the Border Patrol, all the bad things happen: Sex trafficking increases, fentanyl increases. Securing the border saves lives. And I’d be happy to sit down and explain it to him: Illegal migration is not a victimless crime. So President Trump having illegal immigration down 96 percent, he’s saving thousands of lives every year.

Homan’s comments likely underestimate the huge death toll of migrants under President Joe Biden, and also of Americans killed by migrants, according to many reports covered by Breitbart News.

So far, there is little evidence that Catholic bishops have recognized the mass deaths caused by mass migration.

“I’m a lifelong Catholic, a still-practicing Catholic,” Homan added as Breitbart News asked him on Tuesday to comment on the recent media coverage of the pro-migration comments from Catholic bishops. “The Catholic faith is always in support of law enforcement — always has been. [Pope Leo] should be too.”

https://rumble.com/shorts/v769hqk

In general, the Pope is zig-zagging between his idealistic Christian internationalism and the high-risk politics of supporting the mass-migration of resentful and aggressive economic migrants, Muslims. and Hindus into Europe, Canada, and the United States. That migration feeds investors in wealthy countries by extracting youth from their home countries.

Multiple polls show that many Catholics oppose mass migration, even as they also want to aid poor people. His deputies, however, keep pushing for more migrants.

Those migrants include hard-working Latinos who push Americans out of the workforce and towards suicide, Hindu migrnats who import their anti-Christian caste discrimination, and Islamic migrants who are encouraged to attack Christianity and to burn Christian churches.

“What we have always said is that in order to combat illegal immigration, which is often exploited for profit by immigration agents, traffickers, and so on, one must expand regular corridors of migration,” said Cardinal Fabio Baggio, undersecretary of the Vatican’s “dicastery” or agency on migration.

Baggion told the National Catholic Reporter for a February 24 article that illegal migrants should be welcomed:

People in irregular situations … must be guided toward regularizing their situation, they are children of God and persons knocking at the door of charity from our communities. They must not be discriminated against in that charity. They must always be accompanied toward regularization, which we hope will increasingly be offered, because in the end whether a visa or a passport is granted is largely an administrative question.

On February 24, 18 Catholic bishops urged Trump to amnesty millions of illegal migrants who likely will skew U.S. elections towards pro-abortion Democrats:

Congress should repair the US immigration system by placing hard-working immigrants and their families on a path to citizenship and by improving access to the legal immigration system …

But Brian Burch, who is Trump’s ambassador to the Vatican, explained the broader picture in an interview with CruxNow.com:

The challenge of mass migration is not something that is unique to United States, this is something that Europe is experiencing, other parts of the world are dealing with it, and each of the countries are dealing with it in different ways. I think the Holy See and the United States share, in a fundamental sense, a lot in common. They want a legal, orderly process that respects the dignity of migrants, and respects the legitimate laws of the country. The Church is very explicit on this, that nations have a right to enforce their laws, have a write to enforce their border. Pope Leo said this outside Castel Gandolfo early in his papacy. And immigrants have a responsibility to respect the laws of their nation that they seek to enter. The challenge of this administration is to bring order out of mass chaos. The president inherited a catastrophe at our border. Millions of people came across the border, many of them unaccounted for, children unaccounted for. The president was largely elected on his commitment to restoring order, protecting the safety and security of our citizens, and to enforcing the law. I think where there is potentially tension has been around how to safely, humanely, and effectively enforce our immigration laws.

“This is not a set of evil policies rooted in hate or xenophobia … Instead, it is a set of moral goods; namely, the safety, security, and prosperity of our citizens that has been in tension with a set of policies that was chaotic and disorderly,” he said, adding:

I have had a series of very productive, substantive, frank conversations at the Vatican around this, where I’ve tried to help explain our policy … I see my role not as an activist on that issue per se, but as someone who is trying to help the Holy See understand in an authentic way what exactly the president is doing.

The chaos of migration continues as the governments pump more resentful migrants into their citizens’ balanced communities, housing markets, job interviews, and technology strategies.

That damage is now being spotlighted as Trump’s migration curbs reverse the chaos seen in Canada, the U.K, Ireland, Germany, France, Australia, and every other country that tries to inflate its GDP with migrants.

Americans’ wages are going up, housing costs are down, inflation is declining, transport costs are shrinking, crime is dropping, and corporations are spending heavily to help Americans become more productive and earn more wages for each working hour. The resulting prosperity will likely help to reduce “Deaths of Despair” and raise the birthrate as husbands gain higher wages and wives gain greater confidence in the future.

Declining migration and rising prosperity in the United States will also force beneficial trade with countries that otherwise lose their youth and fathers to consumer-economy jobs in the United States.

In his comments to Breitbart, Homan also offered a not-quite diplomatic response to the bishops: “I’ve said it many times before, you ought to be fixing the Catholic church because they’ve got their own issues.”