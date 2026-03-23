ICE Arrests 15 Dangerous Illegal Migrant Rapists, Murderers, Pedophiles

Over the past weekend, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrests of 15 more of the worst of the worst illegal alien criminals from across the nation, including rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and more.

The Department of Homeland Security noted that nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekend, the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement were working hard to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities, including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, child abusers, gang members and other depraved criminals,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump, the safety of the American people comes FIRST. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens with charges or convictions in the U.S.”

Those arrested last weekend include:

Roy Smith, a criminal illegal alien from Barbados, convicted for murder in Brooklyn, New York.

Pedro Portillo-Retana, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Denton County, Texas.

Julio Cesar Vasquez-Mazariegos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for rape in Newport News, Virginia.

Francisco Esquivel-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for endangering of a child by a caretaker in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Carlos Eduardo Baldovinos-Del Cid, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for kidnapping a victim under 14 years old and criminal threats in Reno, Nevada.

Joan Sebastian Lancheros-Palacios, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia and member of the Latin Boys gang, convicted for first-degree burglary in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Zavala-Zuniga, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for second-degree kidnapping in Durham County, North Carolina.

Artemio Rubio-Suniga, from Mexico, convicted for deadly conduct in Harris County, Texas.

Jose Razo-Roa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for deadly conduct in Harris County, Texas.

Virgilio Cortes Salina, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault in Robertson County, Tennessee.

Alejandro Gutierrez Genchi, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ilsias De Leon Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for TWO counts of domestic violence, TWO counts of driving under the influence of liquor, forgery and fraud – impersonating.

Junior Isaula, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for offer to commit prostitution or lewdness in Davenport, Florida.

Santos Rivera-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for trafficking methamphetamine in Wake County, Carolina.

Laura Lizeth Parra-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for retail theft in Springettsbury, Pennsylvania.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities here: WOW.DHS.Gov.

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