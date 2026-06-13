Migrant Lyft Driver Convicted of Raping Passenger in Idaho

A migrant working as a Lyft driver has been convicted of kidnapping and raping a female passenger in Boise, Idaho.

Zkaria Mahmmd Al Majzoub, 44, was found guilty on June 6 of felony charges of rape, forcible penetration by use of foreign object, and first-degree kidnapping, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Prosecutors said that Al Majzoub picked up his victim on August 6 of 2024, drove her to a remote area, then sexually assaulted her. Police were able to apprehend the suspect quickly because the victim had texted friends that she was on the way home in a Lyft car but was gone for “significantly more time” than expected. A friend called police and said she felt “something was wrong” when the victim did not appear at home at the expected time and a location app showed her in a strange location.

“Their quick action allowed them to promptly report the situation to law enforcement, enabling officers to locate the defendant without delay,” the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said about the case in a social media post.

“On behalf of the State, we would like to thank the jury for their careful attention to the evidence,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

Al Majzoub will be sentenced on September 9.

The case is eerily similar to a sexual assault reportedly committed by an Uber driver in Texas last year, where migrant Sameh Chami picked up a female passenger early in the morning in Galveston, drove her to a remote area, and sexually assaulted her.

In that case, the victim’s family also quickly reported their worries to police when the woman did not appear at home at the time she was expected after being picked up at a bar by the Uber driver.

Rideshare companies have been swamped with accusations of sexual assault by drivers.

As Breitbart News recently reported, court documents have revealed that Uber received a staggering 400,181 reports of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 2017 and 2022.

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