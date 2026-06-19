An illegal alien will soon head to trial for allegedly murdering 41-year-old Ian Eckles in the sanctuary state of Washington.

This month, 40-year-old illegal alien Jorge Oma Alcantara Gonzalez of Mexico pleaded not guilty to murdering Eckles in May 2020 and will head to trial in August. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Eckles was first reported missing on May 18, 2020, after colleagues noticed he did not show up for work. Eckles had also not shown up to a turkey hunt with a friend in Liberty, Washington.

Gonzalez came onto law enforcement’s radar when he was spotted near Eckles’ car. Law enforcement learned that Gonzalez was familiar with the wooded area where Eckles went missing and had a documented history of mental health issues and drug abuse.

Gonzalez was arrested on June 14, 2020, for burglarizing a residence in Teanaway Valley, Washington. He was subsequently charged with Eckles’ murder.

Before Eckles’ murder, Gonzalez had multiple run-ins with the law but was repeatedly shielded from federal immigration enforcement thanks to Washington state’s sanctuary policy.

In December 2017, Gonzalez was arrested in King County, Washington, and charged with drunk driving. Despite an ICE detainer, he was released from police custody.

A year later, Gonzalez was arrested in Lewis County, Washington, for failure to comply. Again he was released from custody despite an ICE detainer. Days after Gonzalez’s release, he was arrested and charged with vehicle theft.

Gonzalez was also arrested in March 2019 for three counts of failure to comply. He was, again, released back into the community despite an ICE detainer.

In May 2019, Gonzalez was convicted of drunk driving, and the following month, he was convicted of second-degree vehicle prowling. After serving his time, he was released from prison despite an ICE detainer.

Gonzalez repeatedly crossed the United States-Mexico border from 2003 to 2013. He was voluntarily returned to Mexico in November 2003, January 2009, and December 2013. On an unknown date, he illegally crossed the border again as a got-away.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.