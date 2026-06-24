Federal immigration agents arrested a former Illinois teacher accused of helping two alleged Tren de Aragua members before and after a Chicago house party shooting that left three people dead.

Authorities said Giovanna Mercedes Moreno Occhipinti, 32, a Venezuelan national with Italian citizenship, drove the two suspected gunmen to the party and helped them flee after the attack.

Police later searched Moreno Occhipinti’s car and found a stash of guns inside. Authorities say she was actively helping the two suspects, Ricardo Granadillo Padilla and Edward Martinez Cermeno, run from the law.

Chicago police arrested Moreno Occhipinti on December 5, 2024, on weapons-related charges. DHS said she was later released from custody without Immigration and Customs Enforcement being notified.

After the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to continue prosecuting the case, Homeland Security Investigations launched its own investigation. HSI agents arrested Moreno Occhipinti on May 13, 2026, and she remains in federal custody while deportation proceedings move forward.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said Moreno Occhipinti was involved in the shooting that killed three people.

“This illegal alien who used to work as a teacher was involved in a mass shooting in Chicago that killed three people and injured others,” Bis said. “Although Chicago police arrested this illegal alien shortly after the shooting, sanctuary politicians released her from jail without notifying ICE. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is doing the job that sanctuary politicians in Illinois refuse to do: putting the American people first and removing these dangerous criminals from our communities.”

Federal officials said Moreno Occhipinti entered the United States through the Visa Waiver Program in October 2021 and was required to leave by January 2, 2022, but remained in the country after her authorized stay expired.

DHS also said Granadillo Padilla and Martinez Cermeno had both previously been deported before returning to the United States.