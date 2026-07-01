Current and former Republican officials criticized the Columbus, Ohio, Parks and Recreation Department on Wednesday after its X account posted, then deleted, a Somali Independence Day message that a city spokesperson confirmed to Breitbart News inaccurately that City Hall would raise Somalia’s flag.

The Columbus Parks & Rec X account, @ColsRecParks, which has a profile banner reading “Celebrate pride with us,” posted a Somali Independence Day message on July 1, 2026, that was later deleted.

The post stated in full:

“Happy Somali Independence Day! As we celebrate the unification of the Trust Territory of Somaliland and the State of Somaliland into the Somali Republic in 1960, City Hall will be raising the flag of Somalia.”

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, responded, “Columbus, Ohio raising the flag of Somalia for America 250.”

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) wrote, “There is only one nation’s flag that should ever be flown on American government buildings or property. This action by Columbus is a total disgrace and takes away from the epic celebration on Saturday of this country’s 250 year celebration.”

Tricia McLaughlin, former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Public Affairs, said, “What on earth are you doing @MayorGinther? This is Ohio. This is America.”

McLaughlin later posted a screenshot of the deleted Columbus Parks & Rec’s post and remarked, “Ohio’s capital city hoisting the flag of a foreign nation. Posted and now deleted by @ColsRecParks.”

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) stated, “This is absurd. US government buildings should not be raising the flags of other countries. Especially Somalia. Especially 3 days from our 250th birthday. America must always come first.”

Breitbart News requested comment from Kerry Francis, senior manager of strategic communication, asking why the Columbus Parks & Rec’s X account deleted its post celebrating Somali Independence.

Jennifer Lockrey, media relations manager, responded:

“A social media post created by a city department falsely stated that City Hall would raise the Somalian flag in recognition of Somali Independence Day.

While the City recognizes and respects the aspirations of people around the world to live in freedom, this post was inaccurate and has been deleted.”

The Columbus backlash followed Breitbart News’s June 28 report that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey celebrated Somali Independence Day by saying Somali immigrants in Minneapolis are viewed as “family” and that the city “stand[s] with” them, drawing criticism from conservatives who pointed to fraud cases in Minnesota, including the $250 million federal child nutrition fraud scandal. The report also noted that more than 20 Minneapolis locations, including childcare centers, were raided in April as part of a crackdown on alleged fraud linked to Somali-owned businesses.

Days earlier, Breitbart News reported that Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), speaking after reports of alleged large-scale fraud in Minnesota’s Somali community, said Somali immigrants who refuse to assimilate should “go the hell back to where they came from,” while also saying, “not all Somalis” he had encountered in Minnesota were criminals.