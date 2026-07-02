NYTimes: DHS Has Arrested 10,000 Illegals This Week

The Department of Homeland Security has doubled the arrest rate of illegal migrants to 2,000 per day, according to the New York Times.

The paper reported Wednesday night federal immigration officials have detained more than 10,000 people since Friday.

The push was prompted by the White House and aimed at identified targets, including some of the migrants who have already been ordered home by judges, the paper said, adding:

ICE officials were told that the White House wanted an increase in arrests, according to three officials with knowledge of the conversations. One of the officials said that it was unclear how long the pace could continue, but that ICE officials had been told that 2,000 arrests a day was the new standard for enforcement. […] In recent days, ICE officers have launched an intense push to ramp up arrests. Arrests topped out on Saturday when authorities detained over 2,400 people, according to documents obtained by The Times. The detention population inside ICE facilities has jumped nearly 4,000, to more than 63,000 in the agency’s custody as of Tuesday, according to internal documents.

So far, agency chief Markwayne Mullin has said little or nothing about the arrest campaign. But last week, Mullin told Breitbart News:

Within the next six weeks we’ll probably pass what we deported in all of ’25 …I think we’ll definitely do it within two months but should be probably six weeks at the current rate.

The agency can arrest and deport many migrants because it has far more agents, jail cells, and lawyers.

It has also won many court battles, established many bureaucratic speed-ups, and adopted many time-saving regulatory reforms.

If maintained, the campaign would likely push the annual deportations above one million, partly because many additional migrants will follow their arrested relatives home.

The exit rate might climb further if the nation’s population of at least 14 million illegal migrants, if other agencies can block their bank accounts, work permits, driving licenses, and housing.

RELATED: Eric Schmitt — We’re Not Doing Mass Amnesty, The Deportations Will Continue

The DHS pressure will likely force employers to recruit more Americans — and pay them higher wages — before the November election. Nationwide, rents have been drifting down as federal agencies push more migrants home.

But the DHS push cannot continue for long, the New York Times suggested:

Top ICE officials were told to make sure that as many officers as possible were working seven days a week, and to put 80 percent of their officers on arrest operations, according to two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. Top supervisors were expected to be working closely on the operations as well.

The push helps to explain media reports about field arrests in several states, including Texas and Florida, in Milwaukee and greater Wisconsin. For example, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday:

Federal agents raided a Birmingham, Alabama, manufacturing plant, detaining more than 30 people as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The raid took place on Tuesday at the Scholar Craft facility in Birmingham. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security agents, along with state and local police, executed federal search warrants at the plant. Officials say the operation is part of a broader investigation into identity fraud and unlawful employment practices, specifically targeting the use of fake IDs and stolen documents to secure jobs.

The campaign is likely to avoid the farm sector, as well as the many restaurants and Indian-run hotels that are critical for the nation’s non-residential real-estate sector.

There is also little sign of a federal crackdown on the Indian-dominated white-collar sector, where many visa programs enable the half-hidden rampant fraud, discrimination, and kickbacks that have sidelined a huge number of American college grads.

Social media sites are also showing new videos of low-drama street arrests of tradesmen and blue-collar workers;