ICE Arrests 30+ People at Alabama Factory for ID Fraud

Federal agents raided a Birmingham, Alabama, manufacturing plant, detaining more than 30 people as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The raid took place on Tuesday at the Scholar Craft facility in Birmingham. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security agents, along with state and local police, executed federal search warrants at the plant.

Officials say the operation is part of a broader investigation into identity fraud and unlawful employment practices, specifically targeting the use of fake IDs and stolen documents to secure jobs.

During the raid, ICE officials say they encountered more than 30 workers who are in the country illegally. All 30 were detained and are now facing immigration proceedings.

In a statement, ICE said they remain committed to working with local law enforcement to target violations that undermine federal immigration laws:

“We remain committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to investigate and address violations that undermine the integrity of our nation’s employment systems and immigration laws,” an ICE spokesperson said in a statement.

The Birmingham raid marks the latest immigration enforcement operation in the area as the Trump administration presses ahead with its mass deportation campaign. The operation comes months after Birmingham immigration advocates and protesters rallied against what they described as ICE’s expanding presence across the city.

Protester Landon Gerstmann said immigration enforcement activity in Birmingham has become increasingly visible, claiming there are reports of ICE operations in the city every day. “They are surrounding us slowly, like a snake, like an anaconda, like a restrictor,” Gerstmann said.