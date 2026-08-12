Pro-migration activists have funded some 20,000 lawsuits to release roughly 17,300 illegal migrants — including many criminals — mostly with the aid of judges nominated by President Joe Biden.

The massive resistance to President Donald Trump’s 2024 deportation mandate has been outlined by Politico:

POLITICO is tracking the surge in litigation triggered by the administration’s novel policy that began in July, and releasing our database, below, of the 20,000-plus cases in which federal district courts reached a ruling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention practices.

“Millions and millions of dollars are wrapped up in that lobby,” Michael Howell, president of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, told Breitbart News. He added:

Some of it’s government money. Some of it is obviously the [universities’] legal clinics. Some of it is large donors — [such as the] ACLU, everyone else. We’re talking about a multi-billion-dollar industry in support of the invasion of the United States.

Trump’s Department of Justice is pushing back on the campaign, partly because it reduces the rising number of monthly deportations. The administration has also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide the rules for “habeas corpus” lawsuits that ask ICE to release migrants.

Politico also analyzed the judges’ decisions:

At least 17,300 of those were rulings against the administration, handed down by judges appointed by presidents across the ideological spectrum.

Biden’s judges ruled against ICE’s detentions in 92 percent of 5,914 cases.

President Barack Obama’s judges ruled against ICE in 95 percent of 4,360 cases.

President George W. Bush’s deputies ruled against ICE in 90 percent of 3,072 cases.

In contrast, Trump-nominated judges backed ICE in 34 percent of 3,946 cases,

President Ronald Reagan’s remaining judges backed ICE’s detention in 36 percent of 352 cases.

The left is using liberal judges to obstruct the President’s mandate, says James Percival, General Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security: “They know if they can just get enough crazy district judges to do enough crazy things, they can run out the clock.”

“That’s the strategy,” he added.

Politico provides a limited breakdown of the 20,000 lawsuits.

It does not explain the funding sources or the donor groups that recruit paid or pro bono lawyers for poor migants, often via a chain of networked donations that hide the source of the funding.

The lawsuits are supported by people in business sectors that profit from the huge population of migrant consumers, renters,s and workers.

The legal groups include the Justice Action Center, Ayuda, the ACLU, the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, Al Otro Lado, the ACACIA Center for Justice, and many more. Many of the groups were aided by Biden’s deputies, but their support has been cut by Trump’s deputies.

Politico is also coy when describing the judges’ rulings, for example, by not comparing the decisions reached by immigrant judges to those of judges born in America.

For example, Judge Jin Myong sits on the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. He has ordered the release of 10 migrants and has not sided with ICE in any case. He was born in Seoul, Korea, and migrated with his mother and two siblings to New York, and was president of an ethnic advocacy group, the Asian-American Lawyers of Association of Massachusetts.