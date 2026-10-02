Exclusive — Bernie Moreno: Democrats Prefer Migrants over Americans

Democrats “put the interest of illegal aliens above American citizens, and then they call [GOP disagreement as] racist,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), told Breitbart Fight Club on Thursday.

Moreno’s comment was part of his response to a listener’s call for passage of a bill that would bar Democratic-run states from issuing trucker licenses to illegal migrants, tourists, and asylum seekers.

A growing number of Americans have been killed or injured by reckless and often incompetent foreign drivers, some of whom fly into the United States on short-term tourist visas.

“If we keep the House and the Senate …[passing the “Red Light Act“] is going to be a top priority,” Moreno responded:

Look, we shouldn’t have Americans dying because illegal aliens were given a driver’s license to drive a massive semi. I mean, by the way, I don’t think I should drive a semi … I don’t know how to do it. The idea that we take some random illegal, put them behind the wheel of a semi that killed American citizens in Ohio. I think it’s a half a dozen in Indiana. John, I’m sorry, Jim Banks was telling the story on the Senate floor the other day of the people who died. It should be zero, and the question is, how are they getting these licenses? And you have the governor of Connecticut saying that, “Well, we need to give illegals driver’s licenses so they can go get a job.” You mean so they can go get a job to suppress American wages? So they can take American jobs? No, if an illegal comes into the BMV to get a driver’s license, they’re going to get a deportation ticket. That’s what they should get. They shouldn’t get a driver’s license. That’s the mentality that the Democrats have. They put the interest of illegal aliens above American citizens, and then they call it racist if we say, “Well, wait a second, the first responsibility of any elected official is to take care of American citizens!” They they hear that [GOP response] and they see that’s a dog whistle for racism: “You racist! How dare you say that American citizen … has a higher value than some illegal criminal alien that broke in our house!” I had a Senate hearing in which I asked this very intelligent Georgetown professor that was the star witness for the Democrats if somebody broke into your house, would you feed them, clothe them, and take care of them? The guy said, “Yes, I would!” Like, okay, well, [I said] “Don’t give out your address.” … I asked Keith Ellison [Democratic Attorney General of Minnesota] “If somebody broke into your house, should they be arrested?” He goes, “I don’t know, it depends.”

“That’s their mentality … it’s mind-blowing,” he added.

Moreno made his statement amid spreading Democratic demands for more amnesties and more legalized migration.

Many other Democrats emotionally favor migrants over Americans. This emotional skew is especially strong among Democrats with many migrants in their districts.

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