Authorities in Nevada arrested an illegal alien they said was caught with enough fentanyl in his vehicle to kill millions of people.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Francisco Joel Garcia Farias, who was stopped for speeding on Tuesday, Fox News reported Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada detailed the case in a press release on Wednesday, citing a criminal complaint that said a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a pickup truck driven by Garcia Farias on U.S. Highway 93 near Ash Springs.

“During the stop, a trained narcotics detection K-9 alerted to the presence of suspected controlled substances in the vehicle,” the office continued:

A subsequent search of the pickup truck revealed 13 large storage totes containing numerous vacuum-sealed packages of suspected narcotics. Law enforcement officers recovered approximately 187 packages containing a white crystalline substance weighing a total of approximately 307.22 kilograms, along with 13 brick-shaped packages weighing approximately 14 kilograms. Field testing of selected samples returned positive results for methamphetamine and fentanyl, respectively. Garcia Farias is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

In her statement regarding the arrest, First Assistant United States Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada said “The massive scale of this seizure underscores the staggering volume of illicit narcotics flowing into our communities from transnational criminal organizations.”

She continued:

Fourteen kilograms of fentanyl alone represents approximately seven million potentially lethal two-milligram doses—enough to kill more than twice the population of Nevada—and, when combined with over 650 pounds of methamphetamine, represents an estimated street value of approximately $2 million. These staggering quantities reflect a blatant disregard for human life, driven purely by profit. I commend the outstanding work of our federal partners at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Our office will continue working tirelessly to dismantle these dangerous criminal networks, secure our borders, and ensure that those who traffic these deadly substances face the maximum penalties allowed under the law.

Approximately 30.3 tons of fentanyl crossed the nation’s southern border after now-former President Joe Biden (D), whose open border policies hurt the American people, took office, Breitbart News reported in June 2024.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in December 2025 classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, Breitbart News reported:

Trump highlighted the extreme problems at the border under former President Joe Biden. “In the four years before I took office, our southern border was surrendered to criminals, drug cartels, human traffickers, and child smugglers,” he said. And after rampant illegal immigration under Biden, Trump’s administration has stopped catch and release, with zero illegal migrants being released into the United States for months and October producing the lowest number of illegal border crossings on record for Customs & Border Protection, as Breitbart News reported.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, DHS and HSI are laser-focused on hunting down fentanyl traffickers and smugglers to get this poison off our street,” U.S. Department of Homeland Secretary (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said about Garcia Faria’s arrest. “I commend the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for their work with HSI to remove a lethal amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine from American communities. We will continue to work with our Homeland Security Task Force partners to disrupt criminal networks and prosecute these drug traffickers to the fullest extent of the law.”

In April, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had seized enough fentanyl to kill 19 million Americans in 2026 alone.