Report: U.S. Has Deported More Nicaraguans in 2025 than 2024 + 2023

The administration of President Donald Trump deported more Nicaraguan migrants during the first nine months of 2025 than all of 2024 and 2023 combined, the newspaper Confidencial reported on Sunday.

Confidencial, citing data shared by an unnamed U.S. State Department spokesperson, said the United States deported 6,095 Nicaraguans between January and September.

The outlet, also citing statistics from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), detailed Nicaragua has already received 52 percent more deportees this year than the 3,996 deported during 2024 and three times more than the 2,020 deported during 2023.

Collectively, a combined total of 6,016 Nicaraguans were deported between 2023 and 2024, an amount that stands as lower than the amount of 6,095 deported as of September 30 according to the unnamed State Department Spokesperson’s information cited by Confidencial.

In terms of deportation flights, the outlet found that, as of September 30, the United States carried out 54 Nicaragua-bound flights according to data from independent sources, marking the highest number in five years. In 2024, the United States reportedly conducted 26 such flights and only 24 in 2023.

Confidencial noted that the communist regime led by “co-presidential” dictatorial couple Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo does not inform on the deportation flights and the amount of deportees that the United States has sent back to the Central American country.

Ortega has only publicly referred to the deportation of Nicaraguans under President Trump’s second term on four occasions, the first of which took place on late April, when the communist dictator used a regime event commemorating the death of Sandinista commander Tomás Borge to lash out at Trump, accusing him of committing “crimes against humanity” by deporting illegal migrants.

Reports published in March indicate while Ortega accepted to take in Nicaraguan deportees, local airport authorities did not include deportation flights on the institution’s flight logs. The deportation flights are reportedly sent to a remote ramp used for private flights so that “they have no contact with passengers departing and arriving at the terminal.”

According to Confidencial, Ortega last publicly referred to the deportation of Nicaraguan migrants on September 26, when he claimed that he welcomes them with “open arms.” At the time he referred to the arrival of a flight with 119 deportees, but did not disclose the total number of Nicaraguans deported.

“The dictator assures that deported Nicaraguans are received by personnel from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health, who give them a medical examination, provide them with food, and then transport them directly to their homes,” Confidendial wrote.

“This is true even if they are from remote areas such as Waspam or Quilalí, located in the northern Caribbean and northern Nicaragua.”