Cringe Alert: Fidel Castro’s Grandson Dances to Maduro’s ‘No War, Yes Peace’ Remix

Sandro Castro, grandson of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, on Sunday night published a bizarre video of himself dancing to the “Not War, Yes Peace” remix song featuring deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro’s “English” messages to the U.S.

Castro, 34, is one of Fidel Castro’s several grandsons and an eccentric “influencer” known for publishing strange, often cringe-inducing videos on his Instagram account, where he presently has over 144,000 followers.

The late dictator’s grandson often publishes content showcasing his lavish lifestyle, one which largely stands in contrast with the extremely inhumane conditions that regular Cuban citizens must endure on a daily basis after six decades of disastrous communist rule, forcefully stablished by Fidel Castro, have left Cuba on the brink of complete ruin.

In his latest video, Sandro Castro is seen wearing a black hat with the logo of German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and wielding a Venezuelan flag as he dances to “Not War Yes Peace,” a parody song released by Dominican Artist Hey Santana in late October.

The video, edited to include several special effects for Castro, appears to have been recorded near the “Anti-Imperialist Tribune,” a monument built by the Cuban communist regime in front of the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandro Castro (@sandro_castrox)

Sunday’s cringe-inducing video is the second Venezuela-related video Castro has published since the January 3, 2026 U.S. law enforcement action in Caracas that resulted in the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

On January 3, Castro published a video in which he claimed that he “stands united with the people of Venezuela in their desire for freedom and democracy to be chosen by the people. ”

“What I ask is that there be no violence, no more war, that they come to an agreement through dialogue, please,” Castro is heard saying in the video.

Castro continued the January 3 video by addressing President Donald Trump, asking him that if he is “going to put Maduro on trial, to do so on a tangible way” and with all the evidence the United States has on the deposed dictator’s drug trafficking charges.

“I am someone who is against drug trafficking, but I am also in favor of justice and of the people demanding their rights, demanding their freedom, and always supporting their president,” he said.

“Now, there is another doubt and another question? What did they do with the 50 million [bounty on Maduro]? Whoever has that, send me a message. I love you all, I ask for peace, love, and no war,” he concluded.

Hey Santana, the Dominican artist that composed the “Not War, Yes Peace” remix song, explained to a Dominican talk show in October that the song is a parody and that he was not on Maduro’s side, rejecting claims that he was allegedly paid to make the remix to “whitewash” Maduro’s image.

“The reality is that no one has contacted me, and I hope it stays that way, that they don’t contact me because I’m really not interested,” Santana said. “I’ve never been involved in politics. All the content I create is always humorous, always satirical, always meant for people to listen to, dance to, and enjoy.”