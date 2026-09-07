Peru Police Chief Resigns After Homicide Surge in August

Óscar Arriola, the Commander General of the Peruvian National Police, on Sunday announced that he is stepping down from his position amid constant criticism of the police force’s efficacy in fighting crime under his administration.

His resignation and replacement, the Peruvian government detailed in an official broadcast, will take place over the next days.

Arriola originally took office as the head of Peru’s National Police in late 2025, during the administration of former President Dina Boluarte and just days before she was impeached. Throughout the nearly one year that Arriola was in charge of the Peruvian National Police, the South American nation went through four different Presidents — Boluarte, José Jerí, José María Balcázar, and current conservative President Keiko Fujimori, who took office in late July.

Local outlets pointed out that Arriola’s administration of the national police has been the target of widespread criticism amid a growing violent crime crisis in the country. Local law enforcement reportedly documented a staggering amount of over 194,000 crimes committed during the first trimester of 2026.

Although Peruvian authorities later documented a reduction in homicides, extortions, kidnappings, and robberies in recent months, it has not been enough to quell criticisms against Arriola and the Peruvian police force. Per the Peruvian newspaper La República, at least 169 homicides were documented by local forces in August 2026 alone.

Commander General Arriola confirmed his resignation speaking during an official broadcast on Sunday night, alongside Peruvian Prime Minister Luis Galarreta and Interior Minister César Astudillo. Prime Minister Galarreta announced that Arriola will be succeeded by Lieutenant general Fredy López Mendoza.

“I am leaving with a completely clear conscience and my head held high, just as I have done ever since I left my beloved Chiclayo. Many thanks to President Keiko Fujimori for this opportunity, as well as to President Boluarte, President Jerí, and, of course, President Balcázar,” he reportedly said.

Commander General Arriola reportedly rejected claims that his resignation was requested by conservative President Keiko Fujimori — attributing his decision to a “personal evaluation” tied to the nation’s institutionally and governance.

La Republica, citing unnamed government sources, affirmed on Sunday that the official’s exit from the police force “had been agreed” with the government since at least mid-August. Arriola availed himself of the opportunity to express his “special gratitude” to President Fujimori for the “support received” over the past weeks “despite the challenges that reality has brought to light in our dear and beloved Peru.”

Peruvian Prime Minister Galarreta detailed that, after his resignation is made official, Arriola will submit his request for retirement from the police force. The Prime Minister reportedly stated that this decision represents a “gesture of commitment” to the country, noting the official’s career and accolades.

Galarreta emphasized that President Fujimori’s administration has made strengthening security a priority in light of the insecurity and crime issues that Peru is currently facing. Per Infobae, the government official noted that the situation is “complicated,” but assured that the government is “resolute in its fight against crime and that the measures adopted are already yielding results.”

“Crime seeks to challenge us as a society and as a state, and we cannot allow that,” Prime Minister Galarreta said. The Prime Minister reportedly affirmed that the Peruvian government seeks the National Police’s constitutionally mandated mission to preserve security with new resources with the goal of protecting human life and moving toward a “safe Peru.”

Radio Programas del Peru detailed on Monday that Fredy López Mendoza, who will soon take office as the next Commander General of the Peruvian National Police, had been serving as the chief of the police force’s general staff since January 1, having previously served as director of the police force’s national criminal investigation and anti-corruption divisions.