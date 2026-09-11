Peru Joins U.S.-Led Shield of the Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition During Marco Rubio Visit

Conservative President of Peru Keiko Fujimori on Thursday announced that her country will soon join the U.S.-led Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C), also known as the Shield of the Americas.

Fujimori made the announcement speaking at a joint press conference alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who visited the South American country this week as part of a broader tour across Latin America that included visits to Colombia and Ecuador.

“As president of the Republic of Peru, I am happy to inform our nation that Peru will become part of the Shield of the Americas — a multilateral coalition that includes more than 15 countries and which is led by the United States,” Fujimori said.

“Thank you, Secretary Rubio, for this opportunity because we have had to face terrorism and we know how difficult it is to face these criminal organizations that do not respect any borders. And for this reason, we need to join efforts with other countries,” she continued, adding that being part of the Shield of the Americas will enable Peru, “as we have already proved, to obtain faster information and act more firmly.”

The Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, or the Shield of the Americas, was launched by President Donald Trump in early March with the goal of combatting transnational drug cartels operating in the region, reducing illegal immigration across the Western Hemisphere, and fighting and limiting malign foreign geopolitical interference.

At the time of its launch, over a dozen Latin American and Caribbean nations joined the U.S.-led coalition. In the following months, several more countries such as Chile and Colombia have joined the group, with Peru now being the latest country to enter.

President Fujimori detailed that she and Sec. Rubio spoke about the challenges that Peru will face as a result of the El Niño weather phenomenon. Fujimori, after summarizing some of the actions that the country has carried out in preparation for the recurring weather pattern, thanked the United States for the support that is being provided through U.S. ambassador to Peru Bernie Navarro.

“And we are thankful because in February 2027, the Comfort American ship will arrive to the coast of Peru. This is one of the largest hospital vessels of the world with more than 1,000 beds and highly equipped technology. This will help the population of the northern part of our country,” Fujimori said.

“We thank you for the assistance that could be given by the Southern Command and the support that we are already receiving from the DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] and the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] and other federal agencies. We’ve been able to talk about many subjects — education, infrastructure investment, our trade exchange.”

Fujimori availed herself of the opportunity to salute President Trump’s decision to look at Latin America and for Sec. Rubio’s presence in Peru as it shows the true value that the United States is giving to bilateral relations between both nations, noting the roughly 200 years of friendships between the U.S. and Peru. Fujimori remarked that previous administrations had not given importance to the region.

Speaking alongside President Fujimori, Secretary Rubio remarked that he leaves Peru with the confidence that the relations between the United State and Peru will start a new “very special” era with mutual benefits to both countries — highlighting the existing cooperation that has already taken place during the first 40 days of Fujimori’s administration, expressing that the United State is “very happy” over Fujimori’s election. President Fujimori took office in late July.

“I’m very, very happy to listen to the announcement that you will be a partner of the Shield of the Americas. A shield against what, people may wonder? A shield against these criminal bands, criminal groups, terrorist groups that are a direct threat to the sovereignty to our countries,” Rubio said.

“When we are encountering criminal bands that have more money and better military equipment than the military themselves, that is not acceptable. And against that is the shield. This is why we have 14 countries working together — hopefully we will add more countries — to confront and defeat forever these elements,” he continued.

Prior to his arrival in Peru, Rubio published an opinion piece titled, “A hemisphere that delivers.” The piece was locally published by outlets in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador — the three countries that Rubio visited this week.

Speaking about Peru in the piece, Rubio emphasized that while projects backed by the Chinese Communist Party circumvent the South American nation’s legal frameworks and threaten transparency and data security, the U.S. private sector is bringing open, market-driven investments that preserve Peruvian ownership and protect the security interests of our hemisphere.

Those comments appear to have infuriated the Chinese communist regime. Earlier this week, the Chinese embassy in Lima published a lengthily rant criticizing Rubio’s remarks. The embassy insisted that the Communist Party of China is a party that “works for the wellbeing of the Chinese people and for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and that also works for the progress of humanity.”

Asked by reporters for comment on the Chinese response, Rubio said on Thursday, “I don’t know what the Chinese embassy said. I’m not here to talk about what the Chinese embassy said.”