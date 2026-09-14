Cuba Insisting on Full BRICS Membership Despite Bloc Not Seeking Members

The Cuban communist Castro regime on Sunday reiterated its request for a full membership position at the BRICS anti-U.S. bloc during the group’s annual Summit hosted by India.

For years, the Cuban regime has sought to gain a spot at the China-led BRICS group, receiving associate partner status but not full membership in 2025 — a position that would confer greater influence in the organization.

BRICS founding member India hosted the bloc’s most recent annual Summit at the city of New Delhi between September 12-13. The Cuban regime’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla for the second year in a row.

Speaking at the event, the Cuban Minister affirmed that Cuba is “ready to contribute, drawing on our modest experience to the strengthening of this increasingly important group,” expressing the Cuban regime’s aspirations for a full BRICS membership position. Rodríguez Parrilla also called upon the “de-dollarization” of the international economy.

The Cuban regime official called upon BRICS to utilize their respective national currencies instead — in addition to suggesting that the BRICS’ Development Bank becomes an “alternative so that our countries can have access to financial resources under more favorable conditions.”

The “suggestion” for eased financial support comes at a time when rogue communists face an extremely dire situation that notably intensified following the loss of virtually free oil and other forms of support supplied by one of its longtime benefactors, deposed Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Rodríguez Parrilla spent much of his address at the BRICS summit to condemn the United States and accuse it of committing a “silent genocide” in Cuba through the executive orders signed this year by President Donald Trump as part of his pressure campaign against the rogue communist state sponsor of terrorism.

According to the Cuban Minister, BRICS has the “bounded responsibility to prevent and take action against the proliferation of unilateral coercive measures,” referring to the United States’ “embargo” on Cuba and other actions against the authoritarian ruling communists.

Rodríguez Parrilla described the pressure campaign against the Castro regime as “a policy of collective punishment against the entire Cuban people. Its indiscriminate humanitarian impact is incalculable, causing great suffering to Cuban families. It is the instrument of choice to bring about a ‘regime change.'”

“This is the same logic underpinning Cuba’s unjustifiable presence in the fraudulent, unilateral list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism,” he continued.

Continuing on his condemnation of the U.S., the Cuban Foreign Minister asked BRICS Summit participants: “If the government of the United States was to be allowed to destroy a small nation with the purpose of changing its political system or with any other purpose, the world would turn out to be an even more dangerous place than it already is. What will happen next? What country will be next?”

In addition to delivering a speech at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Foreign Minister Rodríguez Parrilla held meetings with his Brazilian, Indian, Thai, and Iranian counterparts, in which he condemned the United States’ “collective punishment” of the Cuban people through its campaign pressure against the Castro regime.

Despite the Cuban regime’s insistence, the expansion of the group was reportedly not discussed by the BRICS founding nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — during the New Delhi Summit.

“There was no specific discussion of countries’ candidacies for expansion. Russia undoubtedly supports Cuba’s aspirations to join the work within the BRICS framework,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov reportedly said on Monday.

According to multiple reports published earlier this month, the Russian embassy in Cuba had expressed in the days before the Summit that there were no plans to discuss the inclusion of new full member states — statements made right after the Cuban regime requested Russia’s support for a prospective full membership bid in August.

The Madrid-based outlet Diario de Cuba noted that Cuban regime officials availed themselves of the BRICS gathering in India to hold meetings with Indian representatives in an effort to seek foreign investment.