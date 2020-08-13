Voters support law enforcement cracking down on violent protests with a majority indicating that the “growing level of violent protest” is important to their vote in November, a Rasmussen poll released Thursday found.

The revelation could bode well for President Donald Trump, who has made sweeping efforts to address the chaos in Democrat-run cities such as Portland.

The survey found that 72 percent of likely voters remain concerned about the growing level of violent protests across the country, and 62 percent said the “growing level of violent protest” is important to their vote in November’s election. Over one-third, or 35 percent, indicated that it is “very” important. That sentiment follows President Trump’s vow to end violence in Democrat-run cities like Portland and Chicago, which have experienced surges of violence — hallmarked by vandalism, looting, and other criminal behavior — in recent weeks.

“Look at what’s going on. All run by Democrats. All run by very liberal Democrats. All run really by [the] radical left. We can’t let this happen in the cities,” Trump said, praising federal forces defending federal property in Portland at the time.

“They grab ’em, a lot of people in jail, their leaders, these are anarchists, these are not protesters … these are people who hate our country and we’re not going to let it go forward,” he added.