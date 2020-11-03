WATCH: First Arrest in DC Election Night Protests

Metropolitan DC Police performed what is believed to be the first election-night protest arrest after a man refused to vacate an area near the White House.

A video tweeted from James Klüg in Washington, D.C., shows Metropolitan Police arresting a protester in the Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House Tuesday night. It is believed to be the first election-night arrest of a protester in that city.

BREAKING: MPD Officers have made at least 1 arrest at BLM plaza for refusing to vacate the area so an illegally parked vehicle can be moved. pic.twitter.com/7cdYjxpJuS — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) November 3, 2020

Multiple officers had to wrestle the man to the ground. Others kept the crowd back as they tried to help free the man.

Protesters refused to move from the area as police officers attempted to remove an illegally parked BLM protest flatbed truck. The truck was loaded with protesters in the back.

BLM protesters refusing to comply with orders from MPD officers to clear the area so an illegally parked demonstration vehicle can be moved. pic.twitter.com/gg7ambssCG — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) November 3, 2020

MPD officers were finally able to clear a path for the vehicle to move out of the restricted area. Klüg called the situation, “tense.”

MPD Officers have now cleared a path for an illegally parked demonstration vehicle to leave. The situation here is tense. pic.twitter.com/MmXKf3cVMn — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) November 3, 2020

Businesses and government buildings in the DC area began boarding up and installing additional security over the weekend, Breitbart News’ Ildefonso Ortiz reported. The moves come in anticipation of potential rioting due to election results.

