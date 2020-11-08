WATCH: BLM Protesters Harass Restaurant Patrons During Michigan Protest

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through a group of restaurant patrons in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sunday night. Protesters shouted “Out of the restaurants and into the streets,” at diners seated at sidewalk tables.

Video tweeted by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager posted a video showing a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Ann Arbor harassed restaurant patrons seated at sidewalk tables. The protesters shouted, “Out of the restaurant and into the streets” at the people trying to enjoy a Sunday evening dinner.

“Out of the restaurants, and into the streets!” Protesters chant as they march past diners at outdoor patios in Ann Arbor #AnnArborProtests #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/WqVjVafQ2x — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 8, 2020

Marching with ACAB signs past outdoor diners in Ann Arbor #AnnArbor #AnnArborProtests pic.twitter.com/jwXKuCtMzu — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

One older gentleman stood to express his displeasure with the marchers. Someone shouted “Sit down, grandpa,” Gutenschwager reported.

Protesters yell “Sit down, grandpa” at one diner that tried voicing his displeasure with them marching through #AnnArbor #AnnArborProtests pic.twitter.com/r76ukllWfo — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

The protesters continued down the street and passed a police car while shouting, “power to the people.”

Protesters march past cop cars in Ann Arbor, hundreds out in the streets for Black Lives Matter and Aura Rosser #AnnArbor #AnnArborProtests pic.twitter.com/8R9biXYHyc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

The protesters yelled, “How do you spell murderers? AAPD!” for Ann Arbor Police Department.

“How do you spell murderers? AAPD!” chants through downtown Ann Arbor tonight #AnnArborProtests #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/1m0UUNnKIy — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 9, 2020

The protests came on the sixth anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Aura Rosser, Gutenschwager stated.

Police have shut down the road near the Ann Arbor Police Department for a protest tonight 6 years after the death of Aura Rosser #AnnArborProtests #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/W5mTSkSX5N — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 8, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.