Antifa Caused $2.3M in Riot Damage to Federal Property in Oregon, Says U.S. Attorney

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon estimated the cost of repairing damage to federal buildings in Portland caused by Antifa at more than $2 million. The estimate follows months of rioting, mostly centered around the federal courthouse. This estimate does not include any damage to state, county, and/or city building, or damage to private property and businesses.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams told The Oregonian that cost to repair riot damage to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and four other federal government facilities will likely exceed $2 million, Fox News reported. Other damaged facilities include Portland’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building, the Edith Green-Wendall Wyatt Federal Building, the Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse, and the Pioneer Courthouse.

Breitbart News provided extensive coverage throughout the summer and into January of the continuing riots and protests in the Portland area. The protests and riots were initially believed to be anti-police and anti-Trump events. However, the rioting shifted its focus to President Joe Biden following his election and even after he was sworn-in on January 20.

Antifa also attacked the Democratic Party headquarters in Portland on numerous occasions. In at least one Antifa-led protest, demonstrators carried a sign saying, “We are Ungovernable” and “We don’t want Biden – we want revenge.”

President Biden was largely silent on the Antifa attacks on the federal buildings in Portland during the campaign. Following the January 20 protests, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “Peaceful protests are a cornerstone of our democracy but smashing windows is not protesting and neither is looting. Actions like these are totally unacceptable.”

During the on-going riots in Portland, Antifa threw Molotov cocktails and commercial-grade fireworks embedded with nails at police and other law enforcement attempting to protect the federal buildings.

In addition to the damage described above, Antifa also attacked multiple businesses, toppled or vandalized statues, burned American flags, and attacked counterprotesters.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.