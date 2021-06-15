Appearing Monday on CNBC’s The News with Shepard Smith, former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton warned that the United States will likely experience a surge in crime over the Summer.

A transcript is as follows:

SHEP SMITH: What do police departments, in your estimation need to do to combat the surge in violence? BILL BRATTON: That’s the issue: There are no short term or long term solutions immediately apparent at the moment. The sudden rise in crime caught a lot of the government agencies and the public off-guard. The focus has been on the covid virus [Chinese coronavirus]. Unlike the last crime epidemic that took decades to build up in the early 90s, this one has literally occurred overnight. It’s like a virus, literally out of nowhere. Solutions are not immediately apparent.

“We’re in for a long, very dangerous summer,” he continued. “That’s the reality.”