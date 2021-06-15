Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton Warns ‘We’re in for a Very Long, Dangerous Summer’

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 02: New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton walks into a news conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio where it was announced that Bratton will be stepping down in September on August 2, 2016 in New York City. Bratton announced that he will take a …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Monday on CNBC’s The News with Shepard Smith, former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton warned that the United States will likely experience a surge in crime over the Summer.

A transcript is as follows:

SHEP SMITH: What do police departments, in your estimation need to do to combat the surge in violence?

BILL BRATTON: That’s the issue: There are no short term or long term solutions immediately apparent at the moment. The sudden rise in crime caught a lot of the government agencies and the public off-guard. The focus has been on the covid virus [Chinese coronavirus]. Unlike the last crime epidemic that took decades to build up in the early 90s, this one has literally occurred overnight. It’s like a virus, literally out of nowhere. Solutions are not immediately apparent.

“We’re in for a long, very dangerous summer,” he continued. “That’s the reality.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.