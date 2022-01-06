Beverly Hills City Council Unanimously Backs Recall of Soros-backed DA George Gascón

The Beverly Hills City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to support recall efforts aimed at Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, whose “criminal justice reform” efforts coincide with a violent crime wave.

Left-wing billionaire George Soros poured millions of dollars into Gascón’s 2020 campaign, one of many prosecutorial races in which Soros backed left-wing activists, often against incumbent Democrats with more traditional law-and-order policies.

CBS Los Angeles reported:

The Beverly Hills City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to join the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. After an original recall effort, Gascón’s opposition started a second recall effort in December. The Beverly Hills council cites an increase in widespread crime, including follow-home robberies and smash and grab robberies as s reason for wanting to recall Mr. Gascón.

Several high-end Beverly Hills retailers were targeted late last year in “mass looting” events, similar to those in San Francisco and Chicago.

Others who have backed the recall include Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has often clashed with left-wing Democrats in the area over their lenient policies toward crime, drugs, and homelessness.

Last month, Gascón held a celebratory press conference to tout his achievements as district attorney, including reducing prison sentences for accused murderers and other violent criminals — and was met with a barrage of questions from reporters about the ongoing violent crime wave.

Gascón blamed the recent murder of Jaqueline Avant, a prominent philanthropist in the African-American community and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, on the “system” that had allowed the alleged murderer “to be cycled in and out of prison with little or no meaning intervention to be able to gain access to an AR-15 military-style weapon.”

