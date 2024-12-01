Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister Nominated as DEA Administrator by Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Hillsborough County, Florida, Sheriff Chad Chronister to lead the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), he announced Saturday.

Chronister, who has served with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for more than 32 years, received “countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“A proud graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 260th Session, Chad is Co-Chairman of the Regional Domestic Security Task Force for Region IV Tampa Bay, Council Member of the Florida Attorney General’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, Chairman of the Criminal Justice Sub-Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Hillsborough County Public Safety Coordinating Council, and Vice-Chairman of the Hillsborough County Public Schools Citizen Oversight Committee,” the president-elect continued.

Trump added that Chronister will be working with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who he tapped to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) after former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) removed his name from consideration for the position shortly after Trump originally nominated him for the AG position.

“As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations to Chad, his wife Nikki, and two wonderful sons!”

In a post on X, the sheriff called the nomination the “honor of a lifetime”:

“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation,” he added.

Chronister became sheriff of Hillsborough County in 2017 after being appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott (R), and has since been reelected twice, Fox News reported.