An Army veteran from Maine has found a unique way to give back to his fellow service members by providing his home improvement services free of charge to veterans.

Army veteran Paul Laird is using his successful HVAC business, Laird’s HVAC LLC, to help veterans in need by providing his services to them free of charge, WCVB reported.

“It’s going to be called the Veterans Home Improvement Project,” he said.

Laird’s services range from installing heating systems to fixing roofs and replacing windows.

All the labor and material are donated, and Laird plans to set aside $100 from each of his paid projects toward his nonprofit endeavors.

Laird’s mission is deeply personal. When Laird returned home after serving two tours in Iraq, it took him several years to find himself.

“Struggled to find my purpose, struggled to try to find a direction, [the] way I wanted to go with life at that point,” he told WMTW.

He says this project to help these veterans has given him that purpose.

Operation Reboot Outdoors (ORO) is a veteran’s charity that recently benefitted from Laird’s services.

ORO received a heat pump free of charge for a job that would have normally cost $4,000.

“This is huge for our organization, we house over 200 vets a year downstairs,” Dan Waite, ORO President, said. “It’s a huge help. We couldn’t afford that without Paul stepping up and donating that.”

The savings for that organization can now be put towards other expenses for helping veterans.