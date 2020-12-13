Dad Who Died from Cancer 6 Years Ago Left Son $10 for His First Beer

A father who died from cancer six years ago left his son $10 to pay for his first beer when he turned 21 years old.

Matt Goodman, who turned 21 this month, shared the story on Twitter, saying, “cheers pops havin this one for you.”

almost 6 years ago before my dad passed he gave my sister this 10$ bill to give to me on my 21st birthday so he could buy me my first beer, cheers pops havin this one for you! pic.twitter.com/oaIulpEJTc — Matt Goodman (@mattg12699) December 6, 2020

Boston 25 News reported that Matt enjoyed his dad’s favorite beer: Bud Light.

Matt said his dad, John Goodman, gave $10 to his sister, Casey, before his death, asking her to give it to Matt on his 21st birthday on December 6, 2020.

Casey said she placed the bill in an envelope and locked it inside a safe in a closet for six years.

“I know the hardest thing for my dad was the things he was going to miss out on. Anyone who knew my dad knew he was this goofy, larger than life of the party guy, and my little brother was his entire world,” Casey told Boston 25 News.

The beer company Budweiser took note of Matt’s 21st birthday celebration and decided to keep the party going by donating eight 30-packs of beer.

We're raising one to your pops, Matt. He got your first beer and the next one's on us. https://t.co/G29VzkzqAc — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 8, 2020

Matt tweeted the news of him and his sister enjoying their gift by the family Christmas tree.

Thanks @budweiserusa i think i got my next few beers taken care of!!! pic.twitter.com/w0Txl413sZ — Matt Goodman (@mattg12699) December 8, 2020

As his story continued to go viral on Twitter, people began asking for a way to donate to Matt and his family. Matt responded that he wants to help others instead, telling people to donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund for cancer research.

Matt says the experience was the greatest present he could have wanted.

“It was pretty awesome, actually. It felt like he was with me through that whole thing. It felt like he was with me actually drinking a beer with me,” Matt told Boston 25 News.