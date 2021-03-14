Dog Adopted After Spending 809 Days in Southern Illinois Shelter

A dog that spent 809 days at a Southern Illinois animal shelter waiting for a loving family to adopt her has finally found her forever home.

Demi stayed for more than two years at Helping Strays of Monroe County before a loving family adopted her from the Columbia, Illinois, shelter on March 7, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

Helping Strays said in a Facebook post Demi is a “sweet girl” who found the perfect match with her adopted family.

“Today was a LONG time in the making,” the shelter said in its post. “They say good things come to those who wait and Demi now has a place to call her forever home!”

Demi is not the only dog to have found her forever home after spending years in a shelter. Days before Demi’s adoption, a senior dog named Baby Girl was adopted after spending seven years in a shelter.

And in January, a shepherd pitbull mix named Sarge got adopted after spending 628 days in a shelter.