An 11-year-old Connecticut boy held a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association on October 23-24, in memory of his late great-grandmother.

Last year, 11-year-old Michael Cotton lost his great-grandmother, 94-year-old, to dementia two weeks before Christmas, according to the Milford Mirror. His mother, Michelle Cotton, recalled her passing.

“My grandmother had passed away two weeks before Christmas last year. She went from living on her own at 94 years old, and after she fell and had a heart attack, she came out of the hospital different, and we realized it was dementia,” Michelle told the Milford Mirror. “She came to live with us, and she was a completely different person.”

Michael decided he wanted to honor his great-grandmother’s legacy and do something to better the world. With the help of his mother, he set up a stand outside of his Milford home on October 23-24 and sold desserts, cider, and jewelry, according to News 12 Connecticut.

“So Michael, said, ‘Why don’t we do a pumpkin juice stand?” Michelle told the Milford Mirror.

“During the pandemic we started baking a lot and cooking a lot and he has a Harry Potter book, which is where the pumpkin juice comes from,” she said. “It was supposed to be just pumpkin juice, but I said not everyone likes pumpkin, so let’s do apple juice as well.”

“I wanted to do something to change the world,” Michael told News 12 Connecticut. “I figured, ‘hey why don’t I do this?'”

Michelle told Michael he should be prepared to earn “maybe 100, maybe 150 a day,” according to News 12 Connecticut.

“We hit $500 in the first three hours yesterday,” she told the outlet.

“It feels amazing knowing that I could be helping a family have more moments, more time together,” Michael told News 12 Connecticut.

“She would be so proud of him,” Michelle told the outlet. “I mean she would be crying over what he’s done. I mean he’s accomplished incredible things in two days.”

Between his stand and online donations, Michael aims to raise $1,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his great-grandmother.