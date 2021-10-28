A Florida school board member reportedly accompanied elementary school students on a field trip to a gay bar.

“I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone Wilton Manors Elementary’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s!” Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi wrote in a Facebook post, reported by Fox News. “The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community! A huge thank you to Rosie’s Bar and Grill for hosting this special field trip every year!”

Photographs included in the Facebook post show the elementary school students at Rosie’s Bar and Grill, a gay bar in Wilton Manors, Florida.

The post has ignited outrage on social media outlets.

“Leave out everything else – why in God’s name are they bringing elementary school kids to establishments that aren’t supposed to admit anyone under 21?” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted. “Also, homeschool your kids!”

Libs of Tik Tok tweeted, “A school in @browardschools district took elementary age kids to a gay bar on a field trip today.”

One Twitter user emphasized, “The kind of bar is not even the point… it’s a BAR…”

Former Fox Newsradio host Todd Starnes tweeted, “Teachers took grade schoolers on a field trip to a gay bar. Imagine the outrage if they had taken the kids on a field trip to church.”

Rosie’s Bar and Grill’s website states:

Rosie’s Bar and Grill has been a tropical oasis in the middle of the Island City, Wilton Manors, since 2006, offering amazing food and refreshing drinks and sassy fun. Whether you come for lunch or dinner, for Sunday Funday Brunch or for just a few drinks… whether you are LBGTQ+ or an ally…whether you are local or visiting… whether you come with a group or venture out solo… you will have a memorable experience with the most talented crew in South Florida. See you soon!

“While we always serve the freshest burgers, chicken and fish, we also have fabulous cocktails, a menu that is a blast to read, and a staff that welcomes you like family (the good kind, that you would choose to have),” the bar and grill’s website also states.

