A nine-year-old upstate New York girl battling cancer recently received a surprise visit from a baby kangaroo, thanks to a joint effort from Sweet Buffalo — a good news platform in the Buffalo area that organizes give-back campaigns — and a local petting zoo.

In January, Stacie and Lou McNett received the terrifying news that their daughter Abbie, who has Down Syndrome, was diagnosed with stage four Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, WGRZ reported. The family had found a lump on her leg that led to the diagnosis.

The cancer is very aggressive and there is no cure, a GoFundMe page for Abbie states. She has tumors in her stomach and leg and has been undergoing chemotherapy, according to WGRZ. Abbie will soon undergo radiation therapy at a New York City hospital, which will last five to seven weeks.

She recently was able to go home after spending months in the hospital during treatment, Sweet Buffalo said in a Facebook post. While home on March 12, Abbie received a special visit from Sweet Buffalo and Niagra Downunder petting zoo, which brought a baby Kangaroo to her house.

Her parents looked on as she spent time with the joey.

“Seeing her happy makes us happy and it makes us forget what we’re going through for a little while,” Lou told WGRZ.

“It’s nice to see kids get a smile on their face especially when they’re going through rough time,” Ben Renolds with Niagara Downunder told the outlet.

Abbie also appeared on WIVB News 4 on Monday, where Kimberly LaRussa, the founder of Sweet Buffalo, informed her she would be getting a bedroom makeover courtesy of Special Spaces, a nonprofit that gives children battling cancer their dream bedrooms. LaRussa also gave Abbie a unicorn and flowers and brought along Buffalo Police Officer Moe Badger, who sang Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” to the nine-year-old.

“It really helps to give her some happy days, for all that she’s been through,” Stacie told WIVB.