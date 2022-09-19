Nala the husky is unlike any other dog in Glendale, Arizona, and neighbors love her unusual quirk.

She has been dubbed the neighborhood watch because she likes to watch over the area from the roof of her home, KHOU reported Thursday.

Nala sits high above everyone, and owner Jason Camarena said it was one of the funniest things to see. To reassure people, Camarena has posted online that she was not stuck on her perch.

However, neighbors have still called the police out of concern.

Video footage showed the husky climbing a flight of stairs and leaping onto the roof before standing regally on its edge while her sharp eyes scanned the area:

“One person actually came and knocked on our door and thought she was a statue because she just stood there, like she did not move at all,” Camarena said.

He and his mother adopted Nala a few years ago because other relatives did not have a yard for her to enjoy. But now she is the happiest pup on the block.

Siberian huskies gained huge public attention in 1925 when musher Leonhard Seppala led a relay of the huskies nearly 700 miles in five and a half days to get lifesaving serum to Nome, Alaska, during an epidemic of diphtheria, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

“The thrilling ‘serum run,’ reported breathlessly in newspapers around the world, won Siberians a popularity that has not abated to this day,” the club said.

Siberian huskies have also been described as being intelligent, with an independent and stubborn bent, according to Hills Pet.

Video footage showed the “quick and nimble-footed” dogs participating in various activities:

Meanwhile, Nala’s favorite activity is making sure her neighborhood is safe.