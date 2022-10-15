PHOTOS: Bakers Create Giant Star Wars ‘Pan Solo’ Made from Dough

Hanalee Pervan, co-owner of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, teamed up with her mother, co-owner Catherine Pervan, to create a Star Wars treat fans will love.

In 2020 the pair made other Star Wars-themed baked goods but this year chose to focus on Han Solo from the film Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back, the San Francisco Eater reported Thursday:

The pair creates their fantastical sculptures for the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest. The mom-and-daughter duo start really preparing three months in advance, then turn on their targeting computers three weeks before the holiday. For those last weeks, the two worked the bakery by day and on Pan Solo each night.

In a social media post Monday, the bakery shared images of the team hard at work on Pan Solo, who was spread out on a wooden table.

Here are some pics of the building process for Pan Solo!! So much fun with @catherinepervan and yes apparently me and Harrison Ford are the same height 😂 #starwars #harrisonford #hansolo #lucasfilms

Social media users expressed their excitement over the breaded creation, one person writing, “A few months ago I started wondering what amazing thing you would come up with! It’s always a show stopper!”

“You all are so talented!” another commented.

The Pervans wanted to do the project because “We love puns, like Java the Hutt, so it’s fun for us to see how many we can squeeze into it,” Catherine told the Eater.

The bakery’s photos of the completed project, made entirely of bread dough, shocked followers with how realistic it looks.

Introducing…Pan Solo!!!! This is our entry to the Scarecrow Contest @beniciamainst!! Pan Solo has been encased in…

“Absolutely over the top! I love it and can’t wait to see it in person! You and your staff have genius level game!” one follower said.

“You guys are… phenomenal!!!!!!! My Star Wars loving 6 year old is over the moon!!!!” another replied.

Solo is currently installed outside the shop for viewers’ enjoyment and will remain until after Halloween.

Fans will be glad to hear that the project that required so much time and effort will not be the last.

“I’m already planning next year,” Catherine stated.