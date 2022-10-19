An Illinois teenager tragically died after he collapsed while singing a solo at a choir event.

Daniel Moshi, 17, a senior at Leydon High School, was part of a few dozen within the state selected to participate at the All State Honors Show Choir for the American Choral Directors Association Friday night at Naperville High School. The talented student was in the middle of a solo when he unexpectedly collapsed.

“I got the call from his teacher, musical teacher. And she said there’s an incident,” Daniel’s father, Loden Moshi, told NBC Chicago. “That he was singing his solo rehearsal and he collapsed. And now they’ve given him CPR and taken him to one hospital.”

As Naperville fire officials responded to the school at around 6:18 p.m., bystanders were already giving Daniel CPR. He was subsequently rushed to Edwards Medical Center, where he passed away.

An official cause of death has not been determined, as the DuPage County coroner’s office is still conducting its investigation. Daniel’s mother, Karolin Moshi, noted that an official with the coroner’s office called her and said that initial results revealed that all his organs, including his heart, were healthy.

Leydon High School released a statement on Daniel’s loss via NBC Chicago:

This loss impacts our entire Leyden community. Our students and staff are grieving and our focus is on their well being. We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to a trusted adult and our Student Services department is available to provide support. We are also asking everyone to look after each other during this difficult time.

Daniel, who was the lead tenor in the Saint Andrews Assyrian Church choir, had dreams of performing on Broadway as he loved musical theatre and singing, according to ABC 7.

While the Moshi family is devastated by the loss of Daniel, they are taking comfort in the family’s Christian faith — which Daniel also shared.

“He’s with Jesus. I know that,” Karolin Moshi said. “He’s singing. He loved to sing for the Lord.”

Daniel’s funeral was held Wednesday.

