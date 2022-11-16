A German Shepherd saved a six-year-old boy from being attacked by another dog while they were playing together last week.

The heroic moment was captured on a home security video and has since been viewed over 45 million times on Tik Tok .

WATCH:

The footage starts with the young boy playing with the one-year-old German Shepherd named Tank outside their South Florida home on November 8, according to ViralHog.

While they were playing, the neighbor’s dog from across the street got loose and started charging directly at the boy.

As the charging dog gets closer to the six-year-old, Tank pushes the boy down and stands between him and the out-of-control dog. The German Shepherd then starts following the dog until it is away from the boy at a safe distance.

Another family dog, a pit bull, is also seen helping Tank chase the aggressive dog away from the six-year-old. The boy’s mother then comes out of the house and embraces him, visibly thankful that he is safe, while the owner of the other dog scolds it and brings it under control.

The boy’s mother uploaded the video onto Tik Tok, and it has since been viewed over 24 million times. The boy’s father also uploaded a video onto Tik Tok to the soundtrack of DMX’s “Dog’s Out,” where it has since been viewed over 21 million times.

The mother later shared a video of Tank playing on his back and praised him, saying: “THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND. This is Tank & no, he is not professionally trained. Hes just a man with killer instincts, who loves a good chew toy.”

