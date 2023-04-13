An Instagram photo of a mini sheepadoodle has spread on social media as the black and white dog has drawn comparisons to the Snoopy character from the Peanuts comic strip.

An Instagram account for Bayley, a Mini Sheepadoodle, has garnered attention on social media, with some commenters comparing Bayley’s appearance to one of the most famous dogs in the history of fiction: Snoopy from the Peanuts comic strip and associated media.

“I posed for a photo and told mom we need to post a picture to say hello to my friends,” a recent post, written from Bayley’s perspective, read, “How did I do?”

Users could not help but notice Bayley’s resemblance to Charlie Brown’s canine friend.

“Omg! He’s a real life Snoopy!!!! I love him,” one user wrote.

“Snoopy is that you?” another user asked.

Another post from January celebrating the page’s first thousand followers even referenced Bayley’s cartoon double, using an animated heart emanating from Snoopy’s nose to highlight the new follower count.

The Encyclopedia Britannica noted that Snoopy was arguably the Peanuts comic strip’s most well-known character, having become a staple of American popular culture:

Snoopy was perhaps the most visible Peanuts character, appearing as the corporate mascot for American insurance company MetLife and making appearances as a massive balloon in New York City’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade, and his rivalry with the Red Baron was the subject of a pair of popular novelty songs by the Royal Guardsmen in the mid-1960s.

NPR reported that November 26 marked the hundredth birthday of Charles Schultz, the cartoonist behind the Peanuts comic and the creator of the Snoopy character. Schultz passed away in 2000.

In a New York Times obituary of Schultz, Syracuse University Professor Robert Thompson is quoted as saying the comic — which ran for nearly half a century — was ”arguably the longest story ever told by one human being.”