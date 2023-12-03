Police: Alabama 3-Month-Old Killed by Family’s Pet ‘Wolf-Dog Hybrid’

An Alabama family is grieving the loss of their 3-month-old baby boy, who was tragically killed by their pet wolf-dog hybrid this week.

Chelsea authorities said the infant was alive after being bitten by the animal when first responders arrived on Thursday afternoon, but later died at Grandview Medical Center, ABC News reported.

The animal, which Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed was part domesticated dog and part wild wolf, was euthanized and transported to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory for further examination.

According to the International Wolf Center, “People who own hybrids often find that their pet’s behavior makes it a challenge to care for,” due to their untamed genetic makeup.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer solemnly confirmed the child’s death to NBC News, saying the event was “horrific.”

Referring to local authorities, the mayor said, “They are going to give the family some time to grieve and then they will be doing a deep-dive investigation into how it happened.”