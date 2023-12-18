Colorado Woman Suffers ‘Significant’ Wounds in Deer Attack

A Colorado woman suffered significant wounds to her legs when a mule deer buck attacked and gored her Saturday after she tossed food out on her lawn.

The 67-year-old woman was just outside the door of her Silver Cliff home when a small mule deer buck viciously attacked her, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in a press release.

“Luckily, the victim was able to get back into her home and call her husband for help. She sustained a puncture wound to her left leg and significant bruising on the right leg. She was taken to a hospital in Pueblo for treatment,” officials said.

The deer was described as having two spikes on each antler.

CPW officials noted that after the attack, two young bucks “were seen sparring in the yard, common behavior during the deer rut, or mating season.”

“A wildlife officer went to investigate and found a bird feeder in the yard,” said Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager in the region. “The victim told a CPW officer that she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day.”

Brown said that while there were no recent reports of aggressive deer in the small town, the nature of the attack — so close to a house — immediately raised concerns that someone had been feeding the deer, causing it to lose its fear of humans.

“I believe this is a good example of what happens when deer lose their natural fear of humans,” Brown said. “They become aggressive and dangerous. This is a good reminder that wild animals should always be treated as such and that people need to give wildlife the space they need.”

He added that the CPW is “glad this woman wasn’t more seriously injured.”

The press release included graphic images of the woman’s wounds, showing deep puncture marks and dark bruising.

If found, officials plan to euthanize the buck.