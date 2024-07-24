Anti-Israel Protesters at Union Station Take Down American Flag and Set It on Fire

Pro-Palestinian protesters burn a US flag at Union Station on July 24, 2024 during a prote
MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Weibel

Pro-Palestinian protesters set an American flag ablaze outside of Union Station in Washington, DC, on Wednesday after it had been removed from the flag pole.

Video footage posted to X showed protesters set an American flag on fire after taking it down from a pole and replacing it with a Palestinian flag.

Protesters in the crowd could be heard chanting, “Burn that s**t,” and “Allahu Akbar,” as the American flag burned.

Video footage showed an unnamed man walking up to the burning American flag, picking it up, and walking away through the crowd with it.

As the man is walking through the crowd with the burnt flag, people can be heard shouting, “Get him!”

Another person can be seen running after him until the person falls and appears to grab hold of a large portion of the flag. The man continues to walk through the crowd.

In another photo, the man, who says he works as a lawyer, is seen holding a small piece of the American flag.

Video footage also showed the Columbus Fountain outside of Union Station left vandalized with “Hamas is Comin” written in red.

Protesters could be heard chanting, “Al-Qassam makes us proud, take another soldier down!”

The protest comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech before a joint session of United States House and Senate members.

Anti-Israel protesters began protesting on Tuesday, gathering in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building and projecting a wanted sign with Netanyahu’s face onto the exterior of his hotel building on Tuesday evening.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.