Pro-Palestinian protesters set an American flag ablaze outside of Union Station in Washington, DC, on Wednesday after it had been removed from the flag pole.

Video footage posted to X showed protesters set an American flag on fire after taking it down from a pole and replacing it with a Palestinian flag.

Protesters in the crowd could be heard chanting, “Burn that s**t,” and “Allahu Akbar,” as the American flag burned.

Anti Israel protesters burn the American flags they removed from flag posts at Union Station in DC https://t.co/C7eeionfhI pic.twitter.com/Q8OcYSHvKO — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) July 24, 2024

Video footage showed an unnamed man walking up to the burning American flag, picking it up, and walking away through the crowd with it.

As the man is walking through the crowd with the burnt flag, people can be heard shouting, “Get him!”

Another person can be seen running after him until the person falls and appears to grab hold of a large portion of the flag. The man continues to walk through the crowd.

A man saves a smoldering American flag from the center of the protest and is nearly tackled amidst shouts “get him!” pic.twitter.com/ZHexsEZbak — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) July 24, 2024

In another photo, the man, who says he works as a lawyer, is seen holding a small piece of the American flag.

Video footage also showed the Columbus Fountain outside of Union Station left vandalized with “Hamas is Comin” written in red.

Protesters could be heard chanting, “Al-Qassam makes us proud, take another soldier down!”

Happening now: pro-Palestinian demonstrators have vandalized the Columbus Fountain outside of Union Station with “Hamas.” They are chanting “Al-Qassam make us proud, take another soldier down.” Where are the police? pic.twitter.com/POgiZNVVK1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024

"Hamas is comin'"

Leftist rioters vandalized a federal monument with pro-Hamas and terrorism symbols outside the Union Station in D.C. pic.twitter.com/hy1nV1FVHS — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2024

The protest comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech before a joint session of United States House and Senate members.

Anti-Israel protesters began protesting on Tuesday, gathering in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building and projecting a wanted sign with Netanyahu’s face onto the exterior of his hotel building on Tuesday evening.