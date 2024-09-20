A couple from Salinas, California, is still in disbelief after being reunited with their missing cat, who went on a mysterious journey to find them.

Benny and Susanne Anguiano love taking their cats with them when they camp, but when they visited Yellowstone National Park in June their cat Rayne Beau got spooked and ran away into the forest, KSBW reported on Thursday:

The couple searched for days trying to find their beloved pet. They eventually left the park without him, bringing their broken hearts with them.

“That was the hardest day because I felt like I was abandoning him,” Susanne recalled.

The couple returned home to Salinas without their beloved pet. However, things took a drastic turn 60 days later when the company called Pet Watch gave them news of their cat’s microchip, which has his ID and location, per the New York Post.

Rayne Beau was being cared for at the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Roseville, California, approximately 200 miles away from their home in Salinas. A Good Samaritan in the area had apparently noticed the lost cat and taken him to the facility.

However, no one knows how Rayne Beau traveled the 800 miles from the national park to Roseville.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Susanne said, “So I never told the story on Facebook because it was too traumatic, but now we’re ready to tell the story of how we lost our cat, Rayne Beau, in Yellowstone National Park on June 4 and 60 days later was found in Roseville California.

“To hear the whole story, tune in to KSBW 11 o’clock news tonight because we just did an interview with them to get our story out there to find out who may have helped him get from Yellowstone to Roseville,” she added:

Rayne Beau was in rough condition when he finally made it home. Now, he appears to be doing fine and the couple said they hope to travel once again with their beloved cats in the future.

“Amazing! So glad you found him!” one person replied to Susanne’s post, while another said, “Crazy! What a journey! Glad he was so well fed to begin with.”