A Secret Santa in east Idaho is once again making the holiday season special by giving away $1 million to neighbors who are struggling.

A woman named Susan has experienced a lot of difficulty recently. In July, she had emergency surgery after doctors found a huge mass and they removed several inches of her colon. Susan and her family are thankful it was not cancerous, but her recovery was hard, East Idaho News reported Thursday.

Her husband, Bryce, later fell at work and broke his neck and back. Therefore, he has been unable to work as he gets better, and neither has he been able to fulfill his military duties.

Susan, who went back to work as a teacher in the Madison School District, also learned her son who was on mission in Africa was diagnosed with sepsis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly.”

He is much better now and his family is relieved. However, their daughter was recently playing volleyball when she tore her meniscus, ACL, and MCL, and is preparing for surgery.

When the outlet’s Nate Eaton showed up at Susan’s school with $3,000 in gift cards for gas, $2,000 in grocery gift cards, and a $5,000 check, she was clearly surprised and could not stop smiling.

“There are so many people that deserve this more than me,” she told Eaton. “But thank you.”

“Tell Secret Santa thank you. Thank you for what you guys do,” she said after opening the presents.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the touching gifts, one person writing, “Susan and her Family is so sweet and deserving of this. I love to see the kindness of others.”

“What a sweet, beautiful, humble lady. Her family has been through the worst, yet still walks out with a smile. Hope her and her family nothing but peace and joy from now on!” another user commented.