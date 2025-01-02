Northern California Hit by 4.7 Earthquake on New Year’s Day

An earthquake with magnitude of 4.7 struck Northern California on New Year’s Day, shaking buildings as far away as Sacramento, but causing little damage and no deaths.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake struck 4 kilometers north-northwest of Cobb, CA, about an hour west of Sacramento, the state capital, at 6:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lake County News reported:

A moderate earthquake that occurred on New Year’s evening shook residents across Lake County and triggered dozens of smaller quakes in the hours afterward. … Across Lake County, residents reported feeling the powerful main quake, which they variously described as intense and rolling, with items falling off walls and shelves, and furniture moving. There were also those who said it was the strongest quake they’ve felt in Lake County.

A magnitude-7.0 quake off the coast on Dec. 5, 2024, triggered tsunami warnings in Northern California, including orders by local authorities in Berkeley to evacuate, but no tsunami was actually formed.

Small-to-moderate earthquakes are fairly common in California, and residents train and prepare for larger quakes that may result in taking shelter or living without access to essential services for several days.

Tsunamis are also possible along the coast — not just from earthquakes that happen nearby, but from those that may happen far away in the Pacific Ocean.

