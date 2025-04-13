Four people turned themselves in to police and now face charges after allegedly riding horses through a Walmart in Baker, Louisiana.

Police have charged the suspects, identified as Patrick Derozan, Mason Webb, Brendon Bridgewater, and a juvenile, with entering and remaining after being forbidden, unlawful post of criminal activity, and disturbing the peace following the incident that shocked those in the store and people who saw video of it, WAFB reported on Friday.

Video footage shows the young men apparently riding their steeds through the Walmart entrance as shoppers stand nearby. At first, the horses appear unsure of where they are headed but eventually move further into the building and past the self-checkout area:

The young men have referred to themselves as the “cutthroat cowboys,” with one of them claiming his steed is his “emotional support animal.”

When asked what the group was thinking before the stunt, Webb said it was fun and it made them famous. He added that they had no intention of hurting anyone.

When the reporter said some people claimed it was no different that bringing a dog into the store, Webb said, “Yeah, that’s my emotional support animal, basically”:

According to the Advocate, unlawful posting of criminal activity is a crime in the state and prohibits anyone from posting video footage or the streaming of a crime to get attention or publicity.

When speaking of the incident, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said it “might be fun to them at the time, but you know, this could’ve been real bad for other citizens,” adding “We’ve got to always think of others before we act.”

It appears the “Cutthroat Cowboys” were not the first ones to ride horses through Walmart. In 2018, a man rode a horse through a Houston location:

A similar instance happened in 2022 when another man rode his horse that was dressed like a unicorn through a Walmart in Arlington, Texas, per WFAA:

The rider and his steed even stopped to pay for their shopping at the checkout counter.