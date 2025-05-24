An air quality agency has issued a warning to thousands of residents in California to stay indoors if air quality becomes poor because of dust from windstorms.

One warning impacting 50,000 residents in parts of Southern California was lifted Saturday morning, but then an advisory was issued for the Coachella Valley, which included Palm Springs.

The recent air pollution is being created by high levels of wind-driven dust, according to the National Weather Service and the Air Quality Management District (AQMD).

According to a report in Newsweek, AQMD cautioned that “high levels of particle pollution can cause serious health issues, particularly for sensitive groups including people with heart or lung disease, the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those spending extended periods outdoors.”

AQMD also stated in its advisory that residents should remain indoors during high pollution periods, keep their windows closed, avoid “vigorous physical activity,” run air conditioners and purifiers and minimize dust pollution by “slowing down if driving on dirt roads.”

The AQMD website also features a map that reports air quality levels, with areas marked in red indicating “unhealthy” conditions.

Such advisories are not unique to California, but are issued in other states as well. Air quality conditions can become particularly hazardous to the vulnerable during wildfires.

Residents in rural areas, where exposed dirt is plentiful, don’t always have to rely on air reports. They can see the problem with their own eyes. Six months, ago a giant dust storm swept through central California and were caught in stunning videos posted online.

The agency urges southern Californians to monitor the website for conditions and developments.