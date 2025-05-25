New Jersey is reportedly taking a hard stance against people delinquent on child support payments by blocking them from getting fishing permits.

The reported action comes as state officials work to enforce financial responsibility among residents, according to a Shore News Network article published Sunday.

The outlet continued:

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, in collaboration with the Department of Human Services, has implemented a policy that cross-references fishing permit applicants with the state’s child support enforcement database. Those found to owe more than $1,000 in overdue child support are automatically flagged and denied a permit until their payments are brought current. The policy, quietly rolled out in early 2025, expands on existing measures that already block hunting licenses and other state-issued permits for child support delinquents. According to the Department of Human Services, over 15,000 New Jersey residents are currently behind on child support by at least $1,000, with some owing tens of thousands.

The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife website states, “Completing the Child Support Certification is required when purchasing a hunting or fishing license or related permit or registration,” noting individuals must complete it every year.

The Network article said the states of New York and Pennsylvania have similar restrictions.

Meanwhile, law enforcement in New Jersey has apparently been working to round up people who owe child support, Tap into Wayne reported Saturday.

The outlet said, “Seventeen dead-beat dads and one dead-beat mom” were apprehended during a child support enforcement operation by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office.

“In total, these 18 individuals owe approximately $549,959 in child support payments,” the report said.

Click here to view images of the suspects whom law enforcement apprehended.

In a statment, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said, “During the two-day initiative, sheriff’s officers and detectives successfully apprehended 18 fugitives, including one individual wanted for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It should be noted that one of the fugitives attempted to evade arrest by fleeing, but with assistance from an area resident, was apprehended.”