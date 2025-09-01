WATCH: Fight Erupts in Checkout Lane of Indianapolis Walmart

Chaos erupted Friday in the checkout lanes of a Walmart in Indianapolis, Indiana, frightening shoppers.

The incident happened at the store on Keystone Avenue, and Fox 59 reported that a witness, Kind Butler, said he was inside the building and heard the family of an alleged rape victim looking for someone they claimed was involved.

“Tikerra Hicks is the named victim in the police report. She said she had been getting calls about how her friend allegedly raped her other friend. She had just come back from the bathroom when she was ambushed,” the article said.

Hicks said she has known the person accusing her friend of rape for a long time but claims she was not connected to the alleged criminal act.

“Hicks is named as an ‘other person’ in a Beech Grove police report documenting a rape investigation, but she insists the allegations are made up,” the Fox article said.

Video footage shows the moments the fight erupted in one of the checkout lanes, with people screaming and yelling for the group to break up. However, a woman in a pink shirt is seen brawling with a Walmart worker wearing a blue vest. One person holds a small child while trying to stop the fight that eventually moved into the store’s Customer Center area:

Another clip shows a closer view of the brawl when the woman in pink is seen hitting and stomping on the Walmart employee. A man wearing a vest that reads “Asset Protection” on the back is seen watching the fight as it drags on.

Someone behind the camera is heard yelling, “Where he at, bitch? Where he at?” As the brawl continues, the woman in pink nearly loses her shirt:

After the incident, Hicks said Walmart suspended her and the Fox report noted that “no arrests have been made following the fight.”